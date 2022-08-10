Broncos sign Stevie Scott, JaQuan Hardy

The Broncos have added a pair of running backs to their roster.

The team announced on Wednesday that Stevie Scott and JaQuan Hardy have been signed to the roster.

Scott was most recently playing for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. He rushed for 310 yards in 10 games. Scott also spent time with the Broncos last year.

Hardy entered the league with the Cowboys last year after going undrafted. He appeared in three games, taking four carries for 29 yards with a touchdown. He also played 54 special teams snaps.

The Cowboys waived Hardy in July.

