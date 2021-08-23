The Broncos had running back Adrian Killins go down with an ankle injury in Saturday’s game against the Seahawks and that led them to add another one to the roster on Monday.

Denver announced the signing of Stevie Scott III and that they have waived Killins with an injury designation. Scott was undrafted out of Indiana this year and spent time with the Saints earlier this offseason. He joins Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams, Mike Boone, Royce Freeman, and Damarea Crockett on the depth chart. Boone is also injured at the moment.

The Broncos also placed center Brett Jones on injured reserve, waived guard Nolan Laufenberg, and released linebacker Pita Taumoepenu.

The moves leave them with 82 players on their roster, so they have to drop two others by Tuesday’s deadline to get down to 80 players.

Broncos sign Stevie Scott III, put Brett Jones on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk