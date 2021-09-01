Broncos General Manager George Paton stayed busy a day after setting his first 53-man roster in Denver.

The Broncos claimed two players off of waivers and brought back a pair of veterans that the team released on Tuesday. Defensive tackle Shamar Stephen and tackle Cam Fleming are back with the squad.

Stephen and Fleming each signed with the team as free agents this offseason. Stephen will rejoin the defensive line rotation while Fleming will likely settle into a reserve role after competing with right tackle Bobby Massie this summer.

The Broncos claimed defensive back Mike Ford and running back Nate McCrary. They waived running back Royce Freeman and defensive lineman Jonathan Harris while running back Mike Boone and cornerback Michael Ojemudia went on injured reserve.

The Broncos also announced that they have signed wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, wide receiver Seth Williams, wide receiver Kendall Hinton, tackle Drew Himmelman, tackle Quinn Bailey, tight end Shaun Beyer, offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann, quarterback Brett Rypien, running back Damarea Crockett, defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer, cornerback Nate Hairston, linebacker Barrington Wade, linebacker Curtis Robinson, and cornerback Mac McCain III to the practice squad. All 14 players were in camp with Denver.

Broncos sign Shamar Stephen, Cam Fleming originally appeared on Pro Football Talk