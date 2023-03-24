Broncos sign Saints free agent WR Marquez Callaway

It doesn’t seem to stop, does it? The Denver Broncos have poached yet another former New Orleans Saints player, having announced a deal with wide receiver Marquez Callaway on Friday. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported news of the signing, which KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis clarified is a one-year deal.

Callaway saw a reduced role in the Saints offense in 2022 after the additions of Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Jarvis Landry, and Michael Thomas to the depth chart, but he was one of their leading receivers a year earlier. In 2021 he caught 46 receptions for 698 yards and caught six touchdown passes with Sean Payton calling plays. Now he and Payton have reunited in Denver.

Because Callaway was a restricted free agent, he does not factor into the 2024 compensatory draft picks formula. We’ll wish him the best in his next endeavor.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire