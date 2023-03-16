Broncos re-sign safety P.J. Locke

The Denver Broncos have re-signed safety P.J. Locke, the team announced Thursday. Terms of the contract are not yet known.

As a restricted free agent, Locke was eligible for a one-year, $2.63 million tender. The Broncos declined that tender earlier this week, making Locke an unrestricted free agent.

Denver has now re-signed Locke, presumably for less than the tender price. Locke’s return greatly improves the team’s safety depth, and he will be key on special teams as well.

Locke was praised by teammates last spring after standing out at practice. He went on to play in 16 games last season, totaling 22 tackles, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup as a rotational defensive back. Locke also played 76% of the special teams snaps in 2022.

After failing to make the Pittsburgh Steelers’ active roster as an undrafted rookie out of Texas in 2019, Locke signed with the Broncos’ practice squad four months later. He’s been on Denver’s active roster since 2020.

The Broncos’ safeties on the 90-man offseason roster are now Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, Locke and Delarrin Turner-Yell. Kareem Jackson remains a free agent.

