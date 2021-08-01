The Broncos have signed defensive back Rojesterman Farris, the team announced on Sunday.

Farris entered the league last year with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent, but was waived in early August. He then spent time with the Bears during their offseason program in 2021.

Farris played his college ball at Hawaii, appeared in 53 games. He twice received honorable mention All-Mountain West distinction. He recorded four interceptions and 25 passes defensed in his collegiate career.

Broncos sign Rojesterman Farris originally appeared on Pro Football Talk