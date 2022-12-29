Broncos sign RB Tyler Badie off Ravens’ practice squad

The Denver Broncos have signed running back Tyler Badie off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad, the team announced Thursday.

Badie (5-8, 197 pounds) played college football at Missouri, rushing 513 times for 2,740 yards and 23 touchdowns in four seasons (46 games). He also hauled in 126 receptions for 1,149 yards and 11 more touchdowns as a receiver out of the backfield in college.

Badie was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of this year’s NFL draft. After failing to make Baltimore’s 53-man roster this summer, he was signed to the team’s practice squad, where he spent the first 16 weeks of his rookie season in the NFL.

Badie now becomes the fourth running back on Denver’s active roster, joining Latavius Murray, Marlon Mack and Chase Edmonds. The Broncos also have Tyreik McAllister available on the practice squad.

Denver had an open spot on the 53-man roster before signing Badie, so the team did not need to make a corresponding move to make room for the new running back on the active roster.

