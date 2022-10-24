Broncos sign RB Marlon Mack off 49ers’ practice squad

After losing backup running back Mike Boone to an ankle injury on Sunday, the Denver Broncos signed Marlon Mack off the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Boone seems unlikely to travel to England this week for the team’s London showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, much means Mack is poised to serve as Denver’s third-string running back behind Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray.

Mack (6-0, 212 pounds) entered the league as a fourth-round draft pick out of South Florida with the Colts in 2017. After a five-year run in Indianapolis, Mack had stints with the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers before joining the Broncos.

Mack has rushed 67 times for 2,484 yards and 20 touchdowns through 49 career games. He also has 57 receptions for 448 yards and two more scores on his resume.

Denver had an open spot on the 53-man roster for Mack after placing outside linebacker Aaron Patrick (torn ACL) on injured reserve last week.

