Broncos sign RB Dwayne Washington

The Broncos signed a running back who has a history with head coach Sean Payton on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of running back Dwayne Washington. Defensive lineman Forrest Merrill was waived with an injury designation to open a spot on the 90-man roster.

Washington spent the last five seasons with the Saints and Payton was the head coach in New Orleans for the first four of those years. He ran 58 times for 283 yards in 66 appearances for the NFC South club. He also saw extensive time on special teams.

Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Tony Jones Jr., Tyler Badie, and Jaleel McLaughlin are the other backs in Denver.