Should the Broncos sign QB Marcus Mariota?

Following the conclusion of the NFL combine in Indianapolis, the next big event for the Denver Broncos to look forward to is the start of NFL free agency next week.

One of the biggest discrepancies in talent on the 2022 roster may have been at backup quarterback. Brett Rypien started two games during the season, while making also appearances in two additional games. In those games, Rypein went 53-of-88 for 483 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.

In the NFL, having a quality backup quarterback is key. For reference, look at the 2022 AFC divisional playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars, where backup Chad Henne led the Chiefs on a 98-yard touchdown drive.

With that in mind, there is one free agent quarterback who the Broncos might target as a backup for Russell Wilson: Marcus Mariota.

Mariota was drafted No. 2 overall by the Tennessee Titans in 2015, taking the Titans to the playoffs in 2017, until he was benched in favor of Ryan Tannehill in 2019. From 2020-21, Mariota was backup to Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, before going to the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 as the starter-apparent. Mariota was benched in Week 14 in favor of rookie Desmond Ridder. Mariota has subsequently been released by the Falcons.

Over his career, Mariota is 1,312-of-2,095 passing for 15,656 with 92 touchdowns and 52 interceptions. Mariota may not be a starting-caliber quarterback, but he could compete for a backup position if Denver is interested in keeping Rypien. Mariota has shown capability in leading offenses, which is all you need in a backup.

If the Broncos decide to address the backup quarterback position, Mariota could be a cheap option in case Wilson ever went down.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire