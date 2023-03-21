Broncos sign punter Riley Dixon

The Broncos have found their new punter, who is also their old punter.

Riley Dixon is signing with the Broncos, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 29-year-old Dixon was a 2016 seventh-round draft pick of the Broncos and played two seasons in Denver. He was then traded and played four seasons for the Giants before playing last year with the Rams.

Last year Dixon averaged a career-high 48.4 yards per punt, and his net average of 41.7 yards per punt was the second-best mark of his career.

