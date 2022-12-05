Broncos sign new practice squad QB after losing Josh Johnson

The Denver Broncos have a new quarterback.

A new third-string quarterback, that is.

Denver plans to sign rookie Jarrett Guarantano to its practice squad, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. The Broncos have an open spot on the practice squad for Guarantano after losing backup quarterback Josh Johnson to the San Francisco 49ers.

Guarantano (6-4, 230 pounds) played four years at Tennessee before a graduate transfer to Washington State in 2021. Guarantano completed 61.1% of his passes for 6,174 yards with 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 41 games with the Volunteers. He was limited to just two games with the Cougars last year due to a knee injury.

After going undrafted in April, Guarantano signed with the Arizona Cardinals as a college free agent in May. He started the season on Arizona’s practice squad before being released in October.

Guarantano, who worked out for the team last month, now becomes Denver’s QB3 behind starter Russell Wilson and backup Brett Rypien.

The Broncos also plan to bring in CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke for a visit on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Guarantano already being added might a sign that Rourke is being considered as an end-of-season reserve/future contract candidate.

