Broncos sign Peter Kalambayi, cut Chris Cooper

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Broncos signed linebacker Peter Kalambayi on Monday. They cut defensive back Chris Cooper in a corresponding move.

The Texans cut Kalambayi, whom they drafted in the sixth round in 2018, in February.

Kalambayi, 25, played 10 games last season, missing time with a hamstring injury.

He was a core special teams player for the Texans, making 33 tackles in 41 career games over three seasons.

Kalambayi played four seasons at Stanford, totaling 116 solo tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, seven pass deflections and an interception.

Cooper has never played an NFL game, but he has spent time with the Falcons and Broncos.

Broncos sign Peter Kalambayi, cut Chris Cooper originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Ravens sign OT Ja’Wuan James to two-year deal worth up to $9 million

    James filed a grievance against the Broncos due to the nature of his Achilles injury sustained off-site last month.

  • Five-figure bet moves Patriots’ odds to win Super Bowl at BetMGM

    The Patriots aren’t a short-list favorite to win Super Bowl LVI. A big bet, however, has prompted BetMGM to change New England’s odds. Via Sam Cooper of Yahoo Sports, a $10,000 wager on the Pats to get their fingerprints back on the Lombardi Trophy has caused BetMGM to shift the team’s odd from 30-1 (+3000) [more]

  • Bears' Justin Fields most accurate college QB PFF ever recorded

    PFF started tracking NCAA quarterbacks in 2014, so Fields beat out Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.

  • Alex Smith wins PFWA’s Halas Award for overcoming adversity

    The former Washington QB becomes the third player in franchise history to take home the award.

  • Countdown to Kickoff: No. 89 Cole Fotheringham

    The UteNation countdown continues and we hit the 80s, starting with tight end Cole Fotheringham at no. 89...

  • Kevin Byard on Julio Jones: Defenses will have trouble planning for us

    The Titans added players like Bud Dupree and Janoris Jenkins to their defense this offseason, but safety Kevin Byard spent a lot of time on Monday talking about an offensive acquisition. During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Byard said he was “super excited” about this weekend’s trade for wide receiver Julio Jones and shared [more]

  • Packers president: Aaron Rodgers rumors have 'divided our fan base'

    Mark Murphy brought up the drama with the Packers future Hall of Fame quarterback practically unprompted.

  • Cardinals sign Xavier Williams, cut Shareef Miller

    The Cardinals have signed defensive tackle Xavier Williams to a one-year deal, the team announced on Monday. Williams began his career with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2015, spending three seasons with the club. He played 23 games with two starts, recording a half-sack and a pair of tackles for loss in [more]

  • Broncos trainer Steve Antonopulos retires after 45 seasons

    The Broncos will have a new person as the head of their training staff for the first time in a long time. Steve Antonopulos announced his retirement on Monday. Antonopulos joined the Broncos as an assistant trainer in 1976, became head athletic trainer in 1981 and was promoted to the role of director of sports [more]

  • Lions sign Reggie Gilbert

    Linebacker Reggie Gilbert is back in the NFC North. The Lions announced Gilbert’s signing on Monday. No terms of the deal were disclosed. Gilbert signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and spent his rookie season on the practice squad. He appeared in 18 games over the next two seasons and [more]

  • Booker could be poised for big series vs. Nuggets

    Denver's injury-riddled backcourt will have to shift fast to slow Devin Booker's scorching playoff debut.

  • We've never seen this version of LeBron James in the playoffs before

    LeBron was hurt. He never truly trusted the injured ankle that cost him virtually all of the second half of the season.

  • EURO 2020: Scotland aims to banish blight of sectarian songs

    Before Glasgow hosts two national team games at the European Championship, the city witnessed the kind of religious sectarianism that has poisoned relations between fans of Rangers and Celtic for decades. Rangers’ runaway league success under manager Steven Gerrard stopped Celtic from winning its 10th straight title — the holy grail in Scotland — and saw fans march together in big numbers for the first time in the pandemic-hit season. The celebrations on May 15 after Rangers completed an unbeaten season led to George Square — the area which now hosts a Euro 2020 fan zone — and were marred by anti-Catholic chants by fans who are typically drawn from the Protestant community.

  • Patrick Mahomes on rehab from toe surgery: 'If there was a game (today), I'd be able to play in it'

    Patrick Mahomes is feeling much better after undergoing toe surgery in February.

  • Are YouTubers ruining boxing? Sport's biggest names not so sure

    With a fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul looming, some fans are asking whether the increasing number of celebrity exhibition bouts is reducing the sport to a carnival-style sideshow. Sunday's bout in Miami is expected to be a one-sided battle in favor of Mayweather (50-0) despite Paul (0-1) being about 50 pounds (23 kg) heavier, 6 inches (15 cm) taller and 18 years younger than 44-year-old Mayweather, a new grandfather. But while purists and pros like Saul "Canelo" Alvarez say the trend is simply a dangerous money grab, some of the sport's most influential names argue that the rising tide of interest lifts all boats.

  • Cantlay sets an early target after a long day at Memorial

    Patrick Cantlay finished his long day with some of his best golf, running off three straight birdies to close out a 5-under 67 and the lead Friday in the rain-delayed Memorial. “We're out there for such a long time today that you could fall asleep at the wheel a little bit,” said Cantlay, who won the Memorial two years ago. Cantlay was at 8-under 136 on the refurbished Muirfield Village, where the rough is thicker and denser than usual and the rain that washed out nearly half of the opening round didn't help.

  • Olympics-Taiwan pulls out of baseball qualifying tournament over COVID-19 fears

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan has pulled out of the final baseball qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics after failing to secure a training facility and because of concerns over the health of the players in Mexico. Ranked fourth in the world, Taiwan was originally scheduled to host the tournament before a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country forced the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) to move it to Puebla, Mexico. Mexico is still reporting thousands of new COVID-19 cases a day and health ministry data released on Wednesday said that 228,146 people had died since the start of the pandemic.

  • Royce O'Neale with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Royce O'Neale (Utah Jazz) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 06/02/2021

  • Opinion: Not a stretch to say Jon Rahm's vaccine decision cost him $1.6 million

    Jon Rahm's forced withdrawal from Memorial due to COVID-19 mixes elements of truth and grace

  • Former heavyweight champ George Foreman raves about Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul, celebrity fights

    “It was an exciting night for me. And I didn’t expect that. Believe me," Geore Foreman a two-time heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist said.