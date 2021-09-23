Broncos sign OLB Aaron Patrick off Jaguars’ practice squad

The Denver Broncos have signed outside linebacker Aaron Patrick off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad, the defender’s agent announced on Twitter on Thursday.

Patrick (6-4, 245 pounds) is a first-year player who entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Kentucky last spring. The 24-year-old edge defender finished his rookie season on the Jags’ practice squad, where he also began the 2021 season.

Patrick earned FCS All-American first-team honors in 2019 after totaling 44 tackles, eight sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception in his final season with the Colonels.

In Denver, Patrick will provide depth at outside linebacker after the team lost Bradley Chubb to an ankle surgery that is expected to sideline him for 6-8 weeks. Patrick now becomes the fifth OLB on the active roster, joining Von Miller, Malik Reed, Jonathon Cooper and Andre Mintze.

The Broncos will need to make a corresponding roster move to make room for Patrick on the 53-man roster.

List