Advertisement

Broncos sign OL Matt Peart

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Broncos have added an offensive lineman.

Denver announced on Wednesday that the club has signed tackle Matt Peart to a one-year deal.

Peart, 26, was a third-round pick in the 2020 draft. He appeared in 43 games with seven starts for New York during his rookie contract. He played eight games with one start in 2023, registering 133 offensive snaps and 30 special teams snaps.

Back in 2021, Peart appeared in 15 games with five starts, representing the most playing time of his career.