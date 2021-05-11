Broncos to sign offensive tackle Ryan Pope

Michael David Smith
·1 min read

The Broncos have made the first of what will likely be multiple moves to beef up the offensive tackle position.

Denver has worked out free agent offensive tackle Ryan Pope and will sign him assuming his physical checks out today, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The 24-year-old Pope was with the Packers last season.

The Broncos are in the offensive tackle market after losing Ju’Wuan James to a season-ending injury. Veteran tackles Dennis Kelly, Cam Fleming and Bobby Massie are all slated to work out for the Broncos this week.

At the moment, the Broncos are planning to start Garrett Bolles at left tackle and Dalton Risner at right tackle.

