Tight end Nick Vannett moved from the Seahawks to the Steelers during the 2019 season and he’s on the move again this offseason.

Vannett has agreed to a two-year deal with the Broncos. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that it is worth up to $5.7 million with a $1.75 million signing bonus and $1 million salary this season.

Vannett was traded to the Steelers for a 2020 fifth-round pick in late September and caught 13 passes for 128 yards in 13 games with Pittsburgh. He had 48 catches for 463 yards and four touchdowns in 42 games with the Seahawks.

Jeff Heuerman, Noah Fant, Troy Fumagalli and Jake Butt are also on hand at tight end in Denver.

Broncos sign Nick Vannett originally appeared on Pro Football Talk