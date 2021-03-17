Broncos sign Mike Boone

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
Free agent running back Mike Boone is heading to Denver.

The Broncos have signed Boone, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Boone entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings in 2018, and the Vikings decided not to tender him in free agency this year.

Boone had one big game as a starter in 2019, carrying 17 times for 148 yards in the final game of that season, but otherwise has been used sparingly as a backup and has been primarily a special teams player.

Broncos sign Mike Boone originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

