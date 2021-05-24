Broncos sign Max Duffy

The Broncos worked out two punters and two long snappers last week. They signed one of them Monday.

The team announced it has signed punter Max Duffy.

The undrafted free agent appeared in 34 games in three years for Kentucky and is the school’s all-time leading punter with a 46-yard career average. Duffy averaged an FBS-best 48.1 yards per punt in 2019 when he won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s best punter.

Duffy was a first-team All-American in 2019, while he earned second-team All-SEC honors during his final collegiate season.

Duffy, an Australian native, was the No. 1 punting prospect in 2018.

He joins a special teams unit in Denver that includes punter Sam Martin. In his first year in Denver, Martin averaged 46.8 yards per punt, which ranked 10th in the NFL.

The Broncos also worked out punter Drew Galitz and long snappers Matt Tunnacliffe and Seth Cottengim last week.

