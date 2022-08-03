The Broncos lost wide receiver Tim Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett for the season when they tore their ACLs during Tuesday’s practice and they formally removed the players from their active roster on Wednesday.

Both players have been placed on injured reserve. That opened a pair of roster spots and the Broncos announced that they have filled one of them.

They have signed running back Max Borghi to their 90-man roster. He took part in the team’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player and worked out for the Broncos again before signing.

Borghi is from the Denver area and ran for 880 yards and 12 touchdowns at Washington State last season.

Broncos sign Max Borghi, put Tim Patrick and Damarea Crockett on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk