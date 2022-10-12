Broncos sign long snapper Mitchell Fraboni to practice squad after losing Jacob Bobenmoyer

After losing long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer for at least four weeks to a wrist/hand injury, the Denver Broncos brought in 10 long snappers for tryouts this week.

On Monday, the Broncos hosted Turner Bernard, Hunter Bradley, Ryan DiSalvo, Kyle Nelson and Mitchell Fraboni for tryouts.

After that, the team brought in Thomas Fletcher, Joe Fortunato, Brian Khoury, Garrison Sanborn and Rex Sunahara for tryouts on Tuesday.

Fraboni (6-2, 223 pounds) won the tryout and he was signed to the team’s practice squad on Tuesday. He will presumably be tasked with filling in for Bobenmoyer for the next three games.

Denver can elevate Fraboni to the game-day roster up to three times without him having to clear waivers to revert back to the practice squad after each game. That could happen over the next three games, and then the Broncos will have a bye four weeks from now. Bobenmoyer will be eligible to return from injured reserve after the team’s bye week.

Bobenmoyer, 25, has been the team’s long snapper since 2020, starting in 38-straight games before his injury.

Story update: Denver is also expected to sign Joe Fortunato to the practice squad, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. That would give the Broncos two options for their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday.

To make room for Fraboni and Fortunato on the practice squad, Denver released wide receivers Darrius Shepherd and Vyncint Smith.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire