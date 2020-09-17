The Broncos are adding a former Steeler, the week they’re playing the Steelers.

Via agent Drew Rosenhaus, the Broncos are signing linebacker Anthony Chickillo off of the Saints practice squad.

Chickillo spent the previous five seasons with the Steelers, but was released in March. He signed with the Saints in May, but was cut when they went to 53, and signed to the practice squad the following day.

The Broncos are thin at outside linebacker after Von Miller was lost to an ankle injury, and Chickillo adds some experience there, with 65 games played and 7.5 career sacks.

Broncos sign linebacker Anthony Chickillo originally appeared on Pro Football Talk