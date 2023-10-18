Broncos sign Lil'Jordan Humphrey to their active roster

The Broncos signed wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey back to their active roster, the team announced Wednesday.

Denver had an open roster spot after releasing Frank Clark on Saturday.

Humphrey has appeared in all six of the Broncos' games this season, totaling four catches for 26 yards and a touchdown. He has started four games and played 32 percent of the team's offensive snaps.

Denver also announced it signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the team's practice squad.

Bandy, who spent time on Denver's practice squad during the opening weeks of the season, has yet to appear in a game for the Broncos. He has recorded 10 career catches for 89 yards.