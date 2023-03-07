Broncos sign Lil’Jordan Humphrey

The Broncos have added a player head coach Sean Payton has plenty of familiarity with.

Denver has signed receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, according to the transaction wire.

Humphrey spent time with the Patriots in 2022, appearing in six games for the club. He recorded two catches for 20 yards and played 24 special teams snaps.

Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Humphrey’s best year was with the Saints in 2021. That year, he caught 13 passes for 249 yards with a pair of touchdowns under Payton in New Orleans.

Humphrey, who turns 25 in April, has appeared in a total of 24 games with eight starts.

