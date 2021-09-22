Broncos sign LB Micah Kiser off Rams’ practice squad

Jon Heath
·1 min read
The Denver Broncos have signed inside linebacker Micah Kiser off the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad, The Denver Post‘s Ryan O’Halloran first reported on Wednesday.

Kiser’s one-year deal with the Broncos includes $600,000 fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Kiser (6-0, 244 pounds) entered the league as a fifth-round pick out of Virginia with the Rams in 2018. After playing as a rotational defender as a rookie, Kiser spent the 2019 season on injured reserve before starting in name games last season.

Last year, Kiser totaled 77 tackles, three pass breakups and one forced fumble in Los Angeles. He will now likely serve as one of the team’s rotational linebackers while also playing on special teams.

Kiser was signed to fill the spot on the active roster that became available when Josey Jewell (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Justin Strnad is expected to start in Jewell’s place, but Kiser could push for playing time.

