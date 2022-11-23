Broncos sign LB Dakota Allen off of Browns’ practice squad

The Cleveland Browns added two players to their practice squad in safety Bubba Bolden and offensive tackle Will Holden. Despite this, they cut just one player from the practice squad in Jordan Meredith. Now, the second opening has cleared itself out as the Denver Broncos have signed linebacker Dakota Allen off of Cleveland’s practice squad.

Allen has spent time on the active roster this season and has been elevated to the gameday roster on occasion even after being released from the active roster. Allen is the second player to be signed off of the Browns’ practice squad this season after Shaun Jolly was taken by the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the season.

