Broncos sign LB Avery Williamson to practice squad

The Denver Broncos have signed linebacker Avery Williamson to their practice squad, the team announced Tuesday evening.

Denver also signed wide receiver Josh Malone to the practice squad on Tuesday. To make room for Williamson and Malone, the Broncos released guard/center Harry Crider and cornerback Rojesterman Farris.

Williamson (6-1, 246 pounds) is not a typical practice squad player. The 29-year-old defender has started in 85 games since entering the league as a fifth-round pick out of Kentucky in 2014.

While playing for the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, Williams totaled 601 tackles, 17 pass breakups, 15.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and four interceptions in 94 career games. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Williamson eventually get promoted to Denver’s 53-man roster.

Williamson and fellow inside linebacker Dylan Cole tried out for the Broncos on Tuesday and Williamson won the tryout. Denver was looking to add more depth at the position after losing Josey Jewell and Jonas Griffith to injuries.

The Broncos’ 16-player practice squad is now full.

