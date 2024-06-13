Broncos sign LB Andre Smith after minicamp tryout

The Denver Broncos are signing linebacker Andre Smith to a one-year contract, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports first reported Thursday. The team has since confirmed the news.

Smith (6-0, 240 pounds) entered the league as a seventh-round pick out of North Carolina with the Carolina Panthers in 2018. After two seasons with the Panthers, Smith went on to spend time with the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons from 2020-2023.

The 27-year-old linebacker has dressed for 62 games in his career, including 11 games with the Falcons last fall. Smith has 52 career tackles and 1,131 special teams snaps on his resume. He’ll likely be competing for a backup LB spot and special teams role this summer.

Smith was among seven players who tried out at mandatory minicamp earlier this week, joining TE Feleipe Franks, TE Hunter Kampmoyer, WR Ra’shaun Henry, DB Kyler McMichael, DL Blaine Hoover, LB Jordan Kunaszyk.

To make room for Smith on the 90-man offseason roster, Denver waived tight end Dylan Leonard with an injury settlement.

