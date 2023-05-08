Broncos re-sign Kareem Jackson

Kareem Jackson will remain in Denver.

Jackson, the veteran safety who has played for the Broncos since 2019, signed a one-year deal to return to the Broncos today, according to multiple reports.

Before the draft, Jackson said he had spoken to new Broncos head coach Sean Payton and that the Broncos had offered him a contract, and now he has decided to stick around in Denver for another year.

A 2010 first-round pick of the Texans, Jackson played his first seven NFL seasons in Houston before signing in Denver in free agency in 2019. Last year Jackson started all 17 games for the Broncos.

