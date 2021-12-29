The Broncos signed defensive tackle Justin Hamilton off the Cowboys’ practice squad Tuesday, the team announced.

Hamilton, who entered the league in 2015 as an undrafted player, has appeared in 27 career games. He has spent the past two seasons with the Cowboys, appearing in 19 games with two starts. He made 20 tackles, one tackle for loss and three quarterback hits with Dallas.

The Broncos placed defensive lineman DeShawn Williams on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Williams injured an elbow against the Raiders on Sunday.

Denver also signed defensive tackle Akeem Spence, defensive tackle Deyon Sizer and guard Tristen Hoge to its practice squad.

Broncos sign Justin Hamilton off Cowboys’ practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk