The Broncos traded for Russell Wilson earlier this week. On Friday, they found their backup.

Josh Johnson agreed to a contract with Denver, his agent, Doug Hendrickson, announced.

The Broncos are the 14th NFL team with whom Johnson has signed a contract. Johnson, 35, entered the league as a fifth-round choice of the Bucs in 2008.

Since then, he has had stops on the 49ers, the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the United Football League, the Browns, the Bengals, the 49ers again, the Bengals again, the Jets, the Colts, the Bills, the Ravens, the Giants, the Texans, the Raiders, the Commanders, the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football, the Lions, the Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL, the 49ers a third time, the Jets a second time and the Ravens a second time.

Johnson has played 37 games with nine starts and has a 58.1 completion percentage for 2,270 yards with 13 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He played three games for the Jets last season and started one for the Ravens.

The Broncos also have Brett Rypien on their roster at the position.

Broncos sign Josh Johnson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk