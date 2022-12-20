The Broncos signed quarterback Jarrett Guarantano to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. He joins Russell Wilson and Brett Rypien at the position on the 53-player roster.

Denver signed Guarantano to its practice squad on Dec. 6 after the 49ers signed Josh Johnson off the Broncos’ practice squad.

Guarantano is an undrafted rookie who played four years of college football at Tennessee before finishing his career at Washington State. During his college career, Guarantano completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 6,478 yards, 39 touchdowns, 20 interceptions and a 135.3 quarterback rating.

In a corresponding move, the Broncos placed cornerback Darius Phillips on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Phillips has battled hamstring injuries all season.

His season ends after nine appearances in which he contributed largely on special teams.

The Broncos also signed guard Parker Ferguson and defensive back Devon Key to the practice squad. They released linebacker Harvey Langi from the practice squad.

Broncos sign Jarrett Guarantano to active roster, place Darius Phillips on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk