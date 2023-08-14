Broncos sign J.J. Koski

Denver is bringing in more depth for its receivers room.

The Broncos have signed J.J. Koski, the team announced on Monday morning.

Koski, 26, entered the league with the Rams in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in five games for the club in 2021, playing all of his snaps on special teams. He returned a pair of punts and averaged 17.8 yards on five kick returns.

Koski missed all of the 2022 season due to injury. Los Angeles then waived him back in March.

As a corresponding move, the Broncos have waived linebacker Ray Wilborn. He appeared in a pair of games for Denver last year.