The Broncos are adding a veteran to their offensive line.

Graham Glasgow, a guard who played the first four seasons of his career with the Lions, is signing with the Broncos, according to multiple reports. It’s been reported as a four-year, $44 million contract, with $25 million guaranteed.

The 27-year-old Glasgow has started every game but one in the last three years with the Lions. He’ll be penciled in as a starter on the Broncos’ offensive line as well.

Glasgow was the No. 55 player on our list of the Top 100 free agents.

Broncos sign Graham Glasgow originally appeared on Pro Football Talk