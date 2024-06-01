Broncos sign fourth-round pick Troy Franklin

The Broncos have signed all of this year's draft picks.

Wide receiver Troy Franklin was the last holdout and the team announced on Saturday that he has signed his four-year deal. The wideout was one of seven Broncos selections in April.

The first of those picks was quarterback Bo Nix and Franklin won't need to work on building chemistry with his fellow rookie. The two players were at Oregon together and Franklin caught 142 passes for 2,274 yards and 23 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Courtland Sutton has not been with the team for offseason workouts, so Franklin has been working with Marvin Mims Jr., Tim Patrick, Josh Reynolds, and seventh-rounder DeVaughn Vale in recent weeks.