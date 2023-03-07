Broncos sign former Saints wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey

The Broncos have signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 7, 2023

Hey, there’s a name we haven’t heard in quite some time. ESPN’s Field Yates reports that Sean Payton is bringing another one of his old New Orleans Saints players with him to the Denver Broncos by signing wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Humphrey has caught just 18 passes for 315 yards in his NFL career, with most of that production coming with the Saints in 2021.

Humphrey started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent out of Texas, initially bouncing between their practice squad and active roster throughout the 2019 and 2020 seasons. The New England Patriots scooped him up in 2022 and he played a bit part as a blocking specialist, but now he gets another shot with the first coach to give him an opportunity in the pros.

He’ll be competing for snaps with Broncos receivers like Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Kendall Hinton, KJ Hamler, Brandon Johnson, Freddie Swain, Montrell Washington, Jalen Virgil, Tim Patrick, and Victor Bolden. Good luck to him.

More Former Saints!

