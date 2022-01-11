Broncos sign former Eagles WR Travis Fulgham to a reserve/futures deal

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
Travis Fulgham is on the move again, this time signing a reserve/futures deal with the Denver Broncos.

Fulgham joins a loaded wide receivers room that includes Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, K.J. Hamler, and Tim Patrick.

Fulgham took the NFL world by storm last season, logging 435 receiving yards against the Steelers, Ravens, Giants, Cowboys, and Giants. That five-game stretch of receiving yards was the most by any Eagles wide receiver since Jeremy Maclin had 456 in Weeks 8 through 12 of the 2014 season.

Fulgham was the NFL’s leading receiver during that stretch, but tailed off and has been the odd man out since.

