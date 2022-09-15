Broncos sign former Eagles safety Anthony Harris to the practice squad

Anthony Harris parted ways with the Eagles because he wanted an opportunity to join another team’s 53-man roster, and an injury in Denver could open things up.

Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post reports that Harris has signed to the Broncos practice squad after the team placed star safety Justin Simmons on injured reserve.

The All-Pro safety suffered a quad injury in the season-opening loss to the Seahawks.

#Broncos signing veteran S Anthony Harris to practice squad. — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) September 14, 2022

The Broncos promoted cornerback Essang Bassey from the practice squad to the active roster in a corresponding move.

#Broncos calling up CB Essang Bassey from practice squad. Corresponding roster move may be Simmons to IR — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) September 14, 2022

Harris totaled 72 tackles, three pass breakups, and one interception in 14 starts with Philadelphia last season but was among the final roster cuts after the Eagles traded for C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

List

5 things to know about new Eagles DE Janarius Robinson

List

Week 2 NFL power rankings roundup: Eagles land just outside the top 5

Related

Lions signing OL Kayode Awosika off the Eagles practice squad Eagles open as early 2.5-point favorites over the Vikings in Week 2 Eagles CB Zech McPhearson named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Eagles place DE Derek Barnett on injured reserve after torn ACL Did Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon hint at Jordan Davis seeing an increase in playing time?

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire