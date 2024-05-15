Broncos sign former Bears punter Trenton Gill: Report originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Broncos are signing former Bears punter Trenton Gill, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Punter news: The #Broncos are signing former #Bears punter Trenton Gill, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 15, 2024

The Bears cut ties with Gill, 25, to make room for fourth-round draft pick Tory Taylor from Iowa to become the team's next designated leg. Taylor

Taylor is known for having a monster leg and left Iowa with several NCAA records. His 46.3-yard avg. over his career and his 4,479 total punt yards in 2023 are both the best marks of all time. Taylor is also adept at pinning down opponents. He had 32 punts inside the 20-yard line last season and his punts led to 29 fair catches in 2023.

For his efforts, Taylor was named a unanimous All-American last year and won the Ray Guy Award, which recognizes the top punter in the nation.

As for Gill, he's set up to compete for the Broncos' starting job over training camp. Riley Dixon booted the ball for the Broncos last season, finishing with the seventh-most punt yards (3,659 yards) and the 14th-longest net average (42.3 yards). He also punted the ball 79 times --- the sixth-most in the NFL.

As for Gill, he placed well below all of those marks. He finished punting the ball 67 times for 3,088 yards (2,547 net yards), averaging 38 net yards per punt.

The Bears drafted Gill in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft and has played the last two seasons with the Bears.

