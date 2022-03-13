Broncos re-sign FB/TE Andrew Beck to 1-year contract

The Denver Broncos have made their first free agent signing of the offseason — an in-house signing.

The Broncos are re-signing fullback/tight end Andrew Beck to a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Denver envisions Beck’s hybrid position-type having a role in its offense,” Schefter tweeted Sunday. In addition to playing as a fullback and tight end, Beck has also been a key special teams player for the Broncos.

Denver previously agreed to trade five draft picks and three players — including tight end Noah Fant — to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for quarterback Russell Wilson (that trade will become official Wednesday).

With Fant no longer on the roster, Albert Okwuegbunam is left as the team’s top receiving tight end. Beck now becomes the third tight end under contract for 2022, joining Okwuegbunam and Shaun Beyer. The Broncos will likely add at least one more tight end this offseason.

Denver claimed Beck off waivers from the New England Patriots in 2019. He has appeared in 38 games over the last three seasons, totaling nine receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown. He played on 65% of the Broncos’ special teams snaps last year.

