Broncos sign ex-Titans OL Calvin Throckmorton

The Tennessee Titans have gone through more offensive linemen over the past few seasons than any fan can keep up with. That trend of shuffling guys in and out will hopefully be a thing of the past going forward.

One of those guys who was thrown into the mix in 2023 will have a new home in 2024. Guard Calvin Throckmorton has inked a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos, the team announced on Monday.

Throckmorton had a tumultuous 2023 season. The lineman started with the New Orleans Saints, but was waived as part of final cuts in August. He was then claimed by the Carolina Panthers, where he would stay until November before being waived again.

The Titans claimed the lineman after injuries were piling up. Throckmorton appeared in six games for Tennessee, filling in at guard. PFF was not fond of Throckmorton’s play last season, with the lineman receiving a 47.9 grade.

Throckmorton joins Aaron Brewer as former Titans linemen who have signed elsewhere this offseason. The Titans also parted ways with Andre Dillard, who disappointed in his lone Titans season.

In return, the Titans dished out a massive contract to Lloyd Cushenberry, a center previously of the Broncos. Saahdiq Charles, formerly of the Washington Commanders, was also brought in as a depth piece.

In Denver, Throckmorton will compete for a backup guard spot.

