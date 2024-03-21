Broncos sign ex-Giants OL Matt Peart

The Denver Broncos have signed former New York Giants offensive tackle Matt Peart to a one-year deal.

The UConn product had a rocky start to his career with Big Blue. In four seasons, he appeared in 43 games but only started seven. This alone was underwhelming for a top-100 draft pick.

Even in his limited time, Peart was incredibly unproductive allowing 37 pressures and seven sacks throughout his career. To make matters worse, his Pro Football Focus grades declined in every season of his career culminating in a 42.9 PFF grade in 2023 with a horrid 34.0 run-blocking grade and a subpar 55.8 pass-blocking grade.

It is safe to say that the Peart experiment was a failure in New York but there really have not been any offensive line successes, other than Andrew Thomas, during Peart’s tenure with the Giants.

General manager Joe Schoen focused heavily on repairing the offensive line early in free agency and that work could continue in the 2024 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire