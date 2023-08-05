Broncos sign DT Forrest Merrill

The Broncos signed defensive tackle Forrest Merrill on Saturday, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, the Broncos waived offensive guard Yasir Durant with an injury designation.

Merrill signed with the Chargers after going undrafted in 2021. He appeared in four games during his rookie season but did not play last season.

The Chargers cut him from injured reserve last August, but no one other team signed him until the Seahawks this offseason. Seattle waived Merrill on June 5.

In 36 defensive snaps and 21 on special teams, Merrill has four tackles.

Durant joined the Broncos on Monday but left practice on Tuesday and did not practice the rest of the week.