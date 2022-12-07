Broncos sign DL Elijah Garcia off Rams’ practice squad

The connections between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos continue to grow. On Wednesday, the Broncos announced they’ve signed defensive lineman Elijah Garcia off the Rams’ practice squad, the second time they’ve poached a player from Los Angeles in as many years. Micah Kiser was the other, getting signed by Denver last September.

The Rams signed Garcia as an undrafted rookie this year but waived him before final cuts. He was then signed to the practice squad, where he’s remained all season. Garcia had 6.5 sacks and 190 tackles in 51 games at Rice University, earning All-Conference USA honors in his final season.

Garcia is the latest player to now have Rams and Broncos ties. The Rams claimed Justin Hollins off waivers from the Broncos back in 2020, traded Kenny Young to Denver in 2021 and acquired Von Miller last year.

Garcia now gets a chance to contribute for the Broncos as a member of the 53-man roster.

