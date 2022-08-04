Broncos sign Darrius Shepherd

The Broncos have added a wide receiver with ties to head coach Nathaniel Hackett to the roster in the wake of Tim Patrick‘s season-ending torn ACL.

The team announced the signing of Darrius Shepherd on Thursday morning. The move comes a day after Patrick was placed on injured reserve.

Shepherd signed with the Packers after going undrafted out of North Dakota State in 2019 and played in 14 games for the team over the next two seasons. Hackett was the offensive coordinator in Green Bay during Shepherd’s run with the team.

He caught six passes for 47 yards and averaged 18.7 yards on 20 kickoff returns while with the Packers.

Shepherd spent time with the Chiefs, Cardinals, Vikings, and Steelers without seeing any regular season action last year. He played for the USFL’s New Jersey Generals this spring.

