Broncos sign cornerback Rashard Causey

The Broncos added some secondary depth Sunday, signing cornerback Rashard Causey.

To make room for him on the roster, they waived outside linebacker Jeff Holland.

Causey played against the Broncos in the Hall of Fame Game, when he was a member of the Falcons. He was cut last week.

Holland made the Broncos practice squad last year, as an undrafted rookie from Auburn. He was promoted to the 53-man roster late in the year and appeared in three games.