Broncos sign Chris Lewis-Harris

Having Chris Harris in the cornerback corps has worked out well for the Broncos and they added another player with a similar name to the group on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed Chris Lewis-Harris to their 90-man roster. Taurean Nixon was deleted from their cornerback group in a corresponding move.

Lewis-Harris played in seven games for the Ravens last season and recorded one tackle. He also played in seven games with the Bengals and notched the first interception of a career that started as an undrafted free agent in Cincinnati in 2012. He played in 19 games over his first four seasons with the Bengals.

Nixon had one tackle in two appearances for the Broncos last year. Aqib Talib, Bradley Roby, Lorenzo Doss and 2017 third-rounder Brendan Langley round out the cornerback corps in Denver.