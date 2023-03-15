Broncos to sign Chiefs free agent FB Mike Burton

The Kansas City Chiefs officially need a new fullback.

According to a new report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos are signing Chiefs FB Michael Burton to a one-year deal. He’ll be reunited with his former head coach Sean Payton in Denver. The two spent 2019 and 2020 together in New Orleans.

The 31-year-old Burton spent the past two seasons in Kansas City playing a key role on special teams and the occasional offensive snaps for the Chiefs.

Fullback news! The #Broncos are signing FB Mike Burton to a 1-year deal, source said. He reunites with Sean Payton, who he was with in New Orleans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

