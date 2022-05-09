Should the Broncos sign CB James Bradberry?

The New York Giants released cornerback James Bradberry on Monday, according to The Athletic‘s Dan Duggan.

Bradberry’s approximate $21.8 million cap hit for next season turns into an approximate $10.3 million dead money cap hit for the Giants with $11.5 million in cap savings. That means the Giants are accounting for $10.3 million in their salary cap next season based on the way they prorated Bradberry’s signing bonus.

Still, the team creates $11.5 million by designating Bradberry as a post-June 1 release. That means a chunk of his dead money cap hit is moved to the Giants’ 2023 salary cap. In 2023, Bradberry’s remaining cap hit will be approximately $1.5 million for New York.

The Broncos are starting to run low on cap space and they still have to sign their draft class. Meanwhile, Bradberry, 29 in August, figures to command a pretty penny on the free market, so Denver might not be able to afford him.

The Giants released the cornerback because of managing the cap wrong — not lack of skill. For context, the team is just $5,511,558 under the cap, and they have three first-round picks to sign. Meaning bigger cap hits for their rookie class as opposed to other teams.

For the Broncos, (lack of) cap space and depth at cornerback might make Bradberry an unlikely target.

Patrick Surtain is on a cost-effective rookie contract. Ronald Darby, meanwhile, is entering Year 2 of his contract. And K’Wuan Williams is on a two-year contract playing in the slot. Bradberry would certainly be a good addition to any secondary, but Denver seems like an unlikely landing spot.