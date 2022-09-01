Broncos sign CB Darius Phillips, cut CB Essang Bassey

The Denver Broncos are signing cornerback Darius Phillips, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Phillips (5-10, 190 pounds) entered the league as a fifth-round pick out of Western Michigan with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018. He went on to play four seasons in Cincinnati, totaling 73 tackles, 23 pass breakups, five interceptions and three forced fumbles in 47 games (10 starts).

To make room for Phillips on the 53-man roster, the Broncos will waive fellow cornerback Essang Bassey. If he clears waivers, Bassey will presumably be a candidate to return on the practice squad.

This story will be updated.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire